 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4. Become a digital rock star
0 comments

4. Become a digital rock star

  • 0
Become a digital rock star

Drew Holcomb

We are eight siblings living in eight different states. This would have been the year we would have gathered with our parents in Iowa, but we canceled it to be safe. I decided to make a video of all of us lip syncing the song “Family.” I sent the original Drew Holcomb video to my family, created a Google doc with the lyrics and asked them to sign up to record 1 to 3 lines per family. They texted me their videos, and I edited them together. I unveiled it over Zoom on Thanksgiving. We would have spent Christmas with my husband’s family, so I might try to convince them to do a music video next.

— Linda Domeyer, Ballwin

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports