4. Become a digital rock star

We are eight siblings living in eight different states. This would have been the year we would have gathered with our parents in Iowa, but we canceled it to be safe. I decided to make a video of all of us lip syncing the song “Family.” I sent the original Drew Holcomb video to my family, created a Google doc with the lyrics and asked them to sign up to record 1 to 3 lines per family. They texted me their videos, and I edited them together. I unveiled it over Zoom on Thanksgiving. We would have spent Christmas with my husband’s family, so I might try to convince them to do a music video next.