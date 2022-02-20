There is so much to love about this unique duplex! The larger unit has 3 bedrooms with 1 bathroom. On the main level you will find the living room, kitchen, dining room and bathroom. The bedrooms are located upstairs. The second unit is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. The second unit is all one level. Both units will be vacant at closing. The beautifully maintained original millwork and architectural details, the large eat in kitchen and sun-porches, two car garage and quiet street... The larger the two units includes a full living room with fireplace, formal dining, stained glass in the bathroom, large eat in kitchen, and sunporch. The second unit is a one bedroom with equally as charming and beautiful architectural details, wood floors and a sun porch as well. Each unit has its own half of the basement (separate access) which is squeaky clean, walk out and has private storage space. You will not want to miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Affton - $224,000
