Stunning new Wyatt American Classic plan by Fischer Homes in the beautiful community of The Preserve featuring a private study with french doors. Open concept design with an island kitchen, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry with 42 inch uppers and soft close hinges, upgraded quartz counters, large walk-in pantry and walk-out breakfast room all open to the large family room with gas fireplace. Tucked away rec room/man cave. Upstairs homeowners retreat with an en suite that includes a double bowl vanity, soaking tub, separate shower, linen closet and large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms each with a walk-in closet, a centrally located hall bathroom, 2nd floor laundry room and large loft. Full walk-out basement with full bath rough-in and an oversized 2 by garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Affton - $697,258
