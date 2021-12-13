 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $214,900

4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $214,900

4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $214,900

This spacious four bedroom, two bath home in Seckman Schools is the one! This all electric home features an open floor plan with laminate flooring, stainless-steel appliances and updated bathrooms. The lower-level has a huge 23-x12 bedroom with an oversized garage, 23x21. This home sits on a corner lot which allows you to walk out from the kitchen to a spacious, maintenance-free deck and a privacy fence. You can enjoy your summers and warm weather by the above-ground pool which has a newer deck. Call for your private showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News