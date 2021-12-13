This spacious four bedroom, two bath home in Seckman Schools is the one! This all electric home features an open floor plan with laminate flooring, stainless-steel appliances and updated bathrooms. The lower-level has a huge 23-x12 bedroom with an oversized garage, 23x21. This home sits on a corner lot which allows you to walk out from the kitchen to a spacious, maintenance-free deck and a privacy fence. You can enjoy your summers and warm weather by the above-ground pool which has a newer deck. Call for your private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $214,900
