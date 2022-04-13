4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $369,900

Large custom-built ranch in beautiful Arnold neighborhood located in cul-de-sac. From the time you arrive at 2500 Dohack Court you will notice all the space available to you! Oversized 3 car garage, large extra parking spaces. Gorgeous landscaping leading to the front door. Enter to large vaulted living room and formal dining areas with real hardwood flooring- Kitchen offers custom cabinetry, solid surface counter tops and pantry space- breakfast nook with built in desk and hutch- partners with the hearth room with fireplace and door out to screen sunroom and patio leading to partially fenced yard. Back inside main floor laundry/mud room off garage bedroom 1, 2 and 2 off the hallway and hallway full bathroom. Master Suite on separate side of home offers large bedroom, expansive full bathroom with double vanity, separate jetted tub and shower and large walk in closet with private toilet room- lower level has a finished half bath and storage closet-come make this one home!