Welcome Home to this gorgeous, totally maintenance free, 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home situated in the heart of Arnold. It has been meticulously maintained. Imagine having morning coffee in your beautiful 4 season sunroom and a glass of vino or sweet tea in the afternoon on your large wraparound front porch. The family room's focal point is a large wood burning fireplace. The bright and cheery kitchen boasts granite countertops, large palladium window with backyard views, black stainless appliances and a walk in pantry. There is a separate dining room and living room. The1/2 bath and laundry room round out the main floor. There are 4 bedrooms upstairs, 2 full bathrooms and a wonderful bonus room. The master suite bath contains a large corner soaking tub, walk in shower and separate commode room. The basement is finished with luxury plank flooring, full bath and walks out to a large covered concrete patio. There is even park access at the end of the street!
4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $374,900
