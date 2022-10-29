 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $399,900

Welcome to this beautifully built 1.5 story home located in Henley Woods! This home is situated in a cul-de-sac that backs to woods and offers plenty of privacy as you enjoy the covered patio out back! Upon entry, you will notice the 9 ft ceilings and gorgeous luxury laminate flooring that carries throughout the main floor. The large custom kitchen with 42" cabinets and a massive center island open to the huge living and dining area! This space is great for all your entertaining needs, whether it's dinner parties or holidays with loved ones! Just off the living room is the master suite, equipped with a full bath and walk-in closet! Towards the front of the home, just off the foyer, are 2 more bedrooms and a full bath. At the very center of the home, tucked under the stairs is the conveniently placed main floor laundry that also acts as a jack-and-jill mud room! Upstairs is the perfect area for guests, featuring a large loft area as well as the 4th bedroom and another full bath!

