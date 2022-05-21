4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $410,000

Welcome to this beautiful well maintained five year old all brick home. It's located in the Fox C-6 school district, and all your shopping needs are right down the road. Nice open floor plan has a great center island for entertaining. Large living and dining room flow very nicely into one another. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter top space. Laundry/mud room are right off the kitchen for easy access from the garage. Master suite has a great view of the back yard. The master suite bath, contains a garden tub with separate shower, double sink and walk in closet. Bedrooms two and three are perfect sized with a full bathroom to share. Beautifully finished basement with sleeping area and a half bath with plenty of storage.