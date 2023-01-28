4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $415,000

Builder display home for sale in Henley Woods! This popular 1.5 story home has 4 BD (3 on the main), 3 BA and 2,360 s/f of amazing living space. The ext is eye-catching with brick, upgraded siding, shake accents, arch shingles, 3 car garage, coach lights, landscape, full yard sod and lawn irrig. Features inc 9 ft clngs, 42 inch cabinets with hardware-crown, solid surface c-tops, island with brkfst bar, SS appl, gas range, micro, D/W, refrig, laminate flrs in main living areas, shower with seat in the Mstr Bath, dbl bowl vanities, main flr laundry, zoned HVAC, R/I bath, R 38 clng insul, walkout bsmt, composite deck and more. The second flr has a large Bonus Rm, bdr and full bath. Convenient location near Lone Dell Elem School with 144 homes in a panoramic setting with abundant common ground, 2 nature trails and stunning mature trees. Enjoy easy access to Hwys I-55-21-141. Henley Woods is located near Mastadon State Park, the Arnold Rec Center, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.