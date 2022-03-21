4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $422,900

The Fairfax by Fischer Homes is a spacious home design featuring 2,330square feet!. This home opens to a flexible living or office space leading to a large family room overlooking a bright morning room and a well-equipped kitchen with an oversized island and walk-in pantry. The second story includes a loft as well as four bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet including the private owners suite complete with a large ensuite bathroom. Enjoy the thoughtful additions this home offers including an optional fireplace, a family foyer off the garage perfect for storage, and a convenient second-floor laundry room.