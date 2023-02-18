Welcome Home! This gorgeous 4 bed, 3.5 bath home has a magnificent great room with a gas fireplace. The lovely kitchen has 42 inch white cabinetry and a spacious island, perfect for entertaining and cooking. There is loft area on the second floor for extra room to play. The finished basement provides additional living space as well as a media and workout area. The stamped concrete patio is perfect for outdoor dining and relaxation, and the smart home technology allows for ultimate convenience and control. With three car garage and great closet space, this home has ample space and storage for all your needs. It has been meticulously maintained and is ready for you to move in and make it your own. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! Open house Sat. Feb. 18 from 1-3 pm.