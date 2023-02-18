Welcome Home! This gorgeous 4 bed, 3.5 bath home has a magnificent great room with a gas fireplace. The lovely kitchen has 42 inch white cabinetry and a spacious island, perfect for entertaining and cooking. There is loft area on the second floor for extra room to play. The finished basement provides additional living space as well as a media and workout area. The stamped concrete patio is perfect for outdoor dining and relaxation, and the smart home technology allows for ultimate convenience and control. With three car garage and great closet space, this home has ample space and storage for all your needs. It has been meticulously maintained and is ready for you to move in and make it your own. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! Open house Sat. Feb. 18 from 1-3 pm.
4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $430,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
McLaughlin: 'I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and I am incredibly sad. However, I don't want pity. I hope this can be a wake-up call if you're struggling.'
Financial distress of Bally Sports’ parent company could impact Cardinals and Blues TV deals for fans, clubs
Restructuring or bankruptcy seems likely for the company that runs 19 regional sports networks under the Bally brand name.
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
The occupants were between the ages of 14 and 16.
Emerson CEO Lal Karsanbhai doubled down on his commitment to the St. Louis region, but called for change.