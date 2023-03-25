Welcome home to this beautiful 4 br home in Arnold, MO!! A formal living room with 11' ceiling and a spacious dining room divides your spacious entry foyer, leading to the dramatic side, switchback staircase overlooking a 2 story great room with a wall of windows (tinted to reduce heat and sun glare)! Gorgeous kitchen with large island. Popular 1st floor primary suite with separate tub & shower plus split vanities and private water closet. Upstairs offers 3 large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets and 2nd full bath with a spacious balcony overlooking the great room! The backyard offers a basketall court area and a patio for relaxing. The three car garage and inground sprinkler system are added benefits. This home will not last!! Showings begin Fri. March 24 at 9 am. Open house will be Sat. Mar. 25 from 1-3 pm.