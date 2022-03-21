 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $437,900

4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $437,900

Tour Our Decorated ModelTour Our Virtual ModelThe Jensen has everything you need to bring your family together in one space.. This new home design features up to six bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms including the option for a main floor guest suite. The main floor boasts a large, open concept kitchen and great room as well as an attached recreation/study/dining room. Upstairs you will find four included bedrooms and a loft alongwith a second-floor laundry room.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News