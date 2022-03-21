4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $437,900

Tour Our Decorated ModelTour Our Virtual ModelThe Jensen has everything you need to bring your family together in one space.. This new home design features up to six bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms including the option for a main floor guest suite. The main floor boasts a large, open concept kitchen and great room as well as an attached recreation/study/dining room. Upstairs you will find four included bedrooms and a loft alongwith a second-floor laundry room.