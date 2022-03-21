 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $452,900

Breckenridge by Fischer Homes is a spacious two-story home that is both functional and stylish!. This home's open foyer leads from an optional study and dining room into a large family room and a sizeable kitchen complete with abundant cabinet and countertop space, a walk-in pantry, and an optional island. Stairs lead to four bedrooms with a loft or optional fifth bedroom. The impressive owner's suite includes a generous walk-in closet and a private bathroom with double vanity.

