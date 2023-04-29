CUSTOM home in Arnold, MO! This 4 bedroom/3 full bath home speaks for itself! Main level is open concept with gorgeous wood floors. Great room features gas FP, 12 ft ceilings with lots of windows to let in natural light. Kitchen has custom cabinets, quartz counters, gas stove/hood and center island. Owner's Suite is exquisite w/ coffered ceiling, dual vanities w/ granite tops, large rain shower w/ glass surround, tub w/ floor mount filler and spacious walk-in closet. Second bedroom on main level is adjacent to full bath w/ granite top vanity. Large family room/rec room in LL along with 2 bedrooms w/large windows to let in lots of light. Large walk-in closet in LL bedroom. LL bath is beautiful w/ ceramic tile shower surround and floor and 9 ft dbl sink w/ quartz top. 2-car garage is finished. Other features include: LED cans, triple pan slider, soft close kitchen cabs, crown molding, quiet close garage doors, built-ins in mudroom and more! Schedule your showing today!