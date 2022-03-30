Gorgeous home w/MAIN Floor Master Bed! This 1.5 story 4 bed 3 bath home w/3 car garage on over 2 acres in Arnold!The hardwood &2 story entry w/a 10 ft pour in the W/O basement. The home welcomes you into the home and immediately boasts a formal dining room w/custom millwork & 4 window bay on the left and a den/ office on your right also with a bay.The 2 story great room features a gas fireplace & floor to ceiling windows. The kitchen's hickory cabinets, granite counter tops, center island ,breakfast bar&stainless steel appl! There is a main floor laundry w/utility sink&a recently updated powder room. There is a MAIN FLOOR MASTER suite also has a 4 window bay, walk-in closet & luxury bath w/double bowl vanity,Jet tub & separate shower. The upstairs is home has 3 HUGE bedrooms w vaulted ceilings,large closets,a large full bath,a balcony overlooking the great room.There is a walk out basement w/10 ft ceilings, that W/O 2 double decks, flagstone patio all with privacy backing to woods!
4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $499,900
