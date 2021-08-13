Outstanding Strawberry Ridge 2 story home! 4,385 square feet of living space! 4 bedrooms 4.5 baths, open floor plan, amazing primary suite with huge walk in closet, zoned heating and cooling, top notch kitchen, vaulted ceilings, 9' foundation poor, fully finished walk out basement, Jack and Jill bathroom, crown molding, large main floor laundry/mud room, concrete patio, spacious new deck with beautiful gazebo, coach lights, 3 car garage, excellent curb appeal! Come see this home before its gone! Listing agent related to seller.
4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $555,000
