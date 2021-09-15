Spacious 2 story in prestigious Thornbrook Hill. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac lot on 1.5 acres, privacy and serenity awaits. The covered front porch welcomes you in where you will immediately notice the gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The main level boasts a darling entry foyer, 20 X 19 great room with gas fireplace, formal dining room & sprawling kitchen- complete with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, center island & a walk- out to the deck. The luxurious main floor master features tub and seperate shower & huge closet. 3 large bedrooms and a recreation/loft area can be found on the upper level. The full lower level features expansive recreation area, custom wet bar & a walk out to the backyard that backs to woods. PLUS main floor laundry with mud room area & oversized 3 car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $565,000
