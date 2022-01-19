 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $599,900

Welcome Home! This two story house has a grand two story foyer and great room which is very warm and cozy highlighted by the 18 ft stone fireplace. Asian walnut hardwood floors on the main level with oversized ceramic tile in the kitchen help define this home. The custom cabinets, gas cooktop, double oven and wine rack are just a few features to ensure this is your dream kitchen. French patio doors extend out to the paver patio and water feature into the flat corner lot and fenced in backyard. The upstairs has an expansive master suite and master bathroom along with the other three bedrooms! Be sure and schedule a time to come view this gorgeous home! This community offers a clubhouse, community swimming pool, and a 5 acre lake stocked with fish. Agents**Please see agent remarks

