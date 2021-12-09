4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $92,900

-
St. Louis Zoo says gun rights activist should pay its legal bills
-
St. Louis logs first case of COVID-19 omicron variant in Missouri
-
‘Extend grace’: Family calls for forgiveness after 2 charged in death of Eureka High senior
-
Arenado and Co. are scrubbed from the Cardinals website: an empty gesture and a sign of the times
-
Webster Groves kills $320M development in surprise vote
This 4 bedroom tri-level home sits on a large corner lot, conveniently located in Arnold. The price is deeply discounted due to needed repairs, but the house is full of potential. Come take a look today! Home is being sold as-is.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!