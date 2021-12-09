 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $92,900

4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $92,900

4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $92,900

This 4 bedroom tri-level home sits on a large corner lot, conveniently located in Arnold. The price is deeply discounted due to needed repairs, but the house is full of potential. Come take a look today! Home is being sold as-is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News