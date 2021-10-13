4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $1,349,900

Stunning Custom rebuilt 4bd 6ba 1.5 story executive home w/ finished walkout LL located in Meadowbrook C.C. Build & design Co exquisitely transformed home in & out. Strong exterior appeal & street presence on phenom lot: Layout, finishes, features all impress: Brick, LP, Hardie, composite deck/ windows, 3+ garage, & covered outdoor living. 2 stry entry, study + wet bar, formal dining, open kitchen. Main floor master wing: marble bath/ oversized shower, free standing tub, heated floors, his/hers vanities, & stunning closet w/ island, custom cabinets, W/D. Pro series kitchen w/ Amish made custom cabinets, dual fuel cooking, wine + bev + built-in fridges, dual dish, large island, W/I pantry; Open to living / breakfast & mud room w/cubbies. 2nd FL offers 2 large en suite bedrooms, + 3rd laundry. LL w/ incredible wet bar: wine + bev fridges/ ice maker, spacious living areas, 4th bedroom, & full bath. See the features sheet to grasp the depth of this classic, stylish & complete rebuild.