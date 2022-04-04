4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $2,000

Newly renovated four bedroom, two bath house with two car garage in Parkway West School District!!! This is the one you have been waiting for. Gorgeous white kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Sliding glass doors lead to a lovely fenced yard and patio to enjoy. If that wasn't enough, there are hardwood floors throughout the main level, a master suite with newly renovated bath and another renovated full bath to serve the other three bedrooms. Lower level is finished with a fantastic rec space, tons of storage and door that leads out to the backyard. Amazing location close to schools, shopping, restaurants and parks!! Minimum of two year lease.