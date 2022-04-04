 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $2,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $2,000

Newly renovated four bedroom, two bath house with two car garage in Parkway West School District!!! This is the one you have been waiting for. Gorgeous white kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Sliding glass doors lead to a lovely fenced yard and patio to enjoy. If that wasn't enough, there are hardwood floors throughout the main level, a master suite with newly renovated bath and another renovated full bath to serve the other three bedrooms. Lower level is finished with a fantastic rec space, tons of storage and door that leads out to the backyard. Amazing location close to schools, shopping, restaurants and parks!! Minimum of two year lease.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News