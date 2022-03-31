SHOWING BEGINS ON FRIDAY 03/25/22 AT 12:00 PM. THIS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH RANCH IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. PARKWAY WEST SCHOOL DISTRICT. IT HAS A REAR ENTRY 2-CAR GARAGE. THE MAIN FLOOR OFFERS FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. THE FAMILY ROOM IS COMPLETE WITH A FIREPLACE AND SLIDING DOOR LEADING TO THE LARGE DECK OVERLOOKING THE PARK-LIKE BACKYARD. THE UPDATED KITCHEN OFFERS LOTS OF CABINETS AND COUNTER TOP SPACE. ALL 4 BEDROOMS ARE LOCATED ON THE MAIN FLOOR. THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS AN UPDATED MASTER BATH. THE WALKOUT FINISHED LOWER LEVEL HAS A REC ROOM WITH A SLIDING DOOR LEADING TO PATIO, A OFFICE, AND A FULL BATH. OWNER IS LOOKING TO LEASE THE HOUSE TO SOMEONE WITH EXCELLENT CREDIT AND INCOME. MINIMUM TWO YEARS LEASE CONTRACT.
4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $2,000
