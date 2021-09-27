 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $249,900

Location! Location! and Location! Don’t miss out on this adorable, split foyer home with amazing space that you really have to see to believe! Sun-filled living room, dining area, spacious living area, and a large deck ready for entertaining. It's a very private lot, on a cul de sac, to enhance the quiet feel. This house is in the sought after Parkway School District and boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 baths for your family's needs. Basement is finished with another full bath and an additional living area and bonus bedroom. Perfect for that growing family. Great Value. Close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. This won't last long in this convenient location offering such great space. MUST SEE!

