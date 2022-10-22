4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $3,600

This is a spectacular opportunity to lease a new construction home, complete with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, main floor laundry & upgrades galore (kitchen refrigerator, washer & dryer provided). 9' ceilings on main level with with luxury vinyl plank flooring, 2" faux wood blinds & separate living/dining area with butler pantry. Gorgeous kitchen boasts white cabinets, huge center island complete with quartz counters, full tile backsplash, pantry & gas range with built-in microwave. Large master suite with walk-in closet & luxury bath. Walk-out lower level with 9' ceilings & sliding door to level yard, backing to trees. **New construction rental homes are rare** Enjoy sought after Parkway West schools and convenience to shopping & dining at your fingertips. 1 year lease minimum, non-smokers, pets may be possible at sole discretion of landlord. Lease application is 2-3 business days to process. Sequoia floor plan by McBride. Stunning! Move in & be unpacked by the holidays