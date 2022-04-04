Wonderful opportunity to purchase and customize this large ranch home located in the Wild-Wood subdivision and Parkway West Schools! This 2092 sq. ft. 4 bed 2 bath ranch home has solid bones and has been wonderfully maintained. The siding, roof and driveway are approximately 5 years old, The HVAC is from 2013 and the 200 amp panel was installed in 2019. There is hardwood flooring throughout much of the house and with a light sand and finish will gleam like they were just installed. Have you seen the retro kitchen and baths? WOW! All of this sits on a large level lot perfect for entertaining! This property is being sold in it's current AS IS condition. Offers are FREE but should be submitted on form 2043, a Special Sales Contract. Any inspections performed by the buyers will be for informational purposes only. The ages of the roof, HVAC, siding, driveway and panel were provided by the previous owner. Broker/agent is related to the seller
4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $339,900
