This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home is beautifully situated in Country Green Subd, minutes from Ballwin North Pointe Aquatic Center (Pool & Park). The home backs to common ground, a park-like area with a trail, gazebo, wood bridge, and benches along the way. The large entry foyer opens to the Family Room and a cozy Living Room w/Wood Burning Brick Fireplace. This wonderful home has newer Crank Casement Windows throughout that make for great views. The rooms are large with plenty of closets. The main floor was painted, Nov '21. Lovely Wood Floors in Living Rm, Dining Rm, Family Rm, & 2 Bedrooms; nice! A large Kitchen with Custom Wood Cabinets & Crown Molding, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances (stay-as is), Ceramic Floor, tile backsplash & a large wall cutout opens the kitchen to the Dining Rm and both walkout to the deck. LL is finished with another Master bedroom w/look out windows & bath, Fam Rm, Large Laundry & storage area, 2 Car Tandem=4 car spaces or a boat. SELLING "AS IS!"
4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $340,000
