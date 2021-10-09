4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $389,000

Come and see this beautiful 2 story in the desirable Ballwin/Rockwood area. Just built in 2016! Through the front door you will notice the pristine wood floors through the first floor. The kitchen boasts all stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry. The first floor also contains the spacious master bedroom suite along with the master bath. Upstairs sits 3 more spacious bedrooms and 2 more full baths. Also upstairs sits an additional living space/office/class room. Out back Is a wonderful patio with tons of privacy. Right around the corner from The Pointe. This wont last long!