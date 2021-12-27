4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $390,000

Beautifully renovated ranch home in a great neighborhood and located in the highly sought-after Ballwin area. Common ground between property line and creek provides tons of privacy and a huge usable recreation space behind the house. Features include gas fireplace that can be converted back to wood-burning, stainless appliances, skylights in bathrooms, master walk in closet, tons of extra storage area in garage and basement. Some recent improvements include fresh paint and new flooring throughout, new water heater and A/C motor, major bathroom updates, new base trim and interior 6-panel doors, new stove, granite counters, some new lighting and ceiling fans, some updated electric, new garage door opener, new thermostat. High quality workmanship. Come see for yourself!!