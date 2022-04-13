NEED SPACE?! You found it! Step right in to this seemingly endless 2-story with soaring entry foyer, large main floor laundry, open concept kitchen and 14x15 family room area with gorgeous wood-burning fireplace. Fabulously finished lower level with a 9x14 office, granite wet bar, rambling 32x12 rec room and 3rd full bath. Folks can congregate OR spread out in the many room choices for entertaining, homework, bingeing Netflix, or working from home. Living room is a massive 15x18 w/ bright bay window and adjoins the 11x14 Dining Room. Unwind on the pretty backyard patio or in a bubble bath in the spacious, spa-like master ensuite. Cooks will enjoy the newer SS appliances and gas cooktop! In a quiet cul-de-sac with close proximity to top-rated Parkway Schools. Open Saturday 12-2.
4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $420,000
