Don’t miss this wonderful newer construction (2016) 2 story Ballwin home with 4bd/3.5bths, situated on private cul-de-sac. Welcoming front porch leads you into an open floorplan main level with spacious living room filled with natural light, large eat-in kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry. Upper level offers large master, ensuite bath, and walkin closet, 3 additional bedrooms all with walk in closets. Finished basement has large, egress window and finished full bathroom. Additional features include main floor laundry, spacious 2-car garage, and subdivision lake w/ walking trail. You’ll love the amazing location in Parkway South School district, just minutes from Castlewood Park, main highways, plus plenty of shopping & dinning.
4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $460,000
