OPEN SUNDAY 1-3! Welcome to your beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 full bath home in Ballwin. The home boasts immaculate features such as the American Classic Elevation Features 12' tall volume height ceilings with Transom Window in the great room/kitchen, gas fireplace, custom kitchen with 42 upper cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom suite has a bay window, a large walk-in closet, and a double sink vanity. Two large bedrooms, and main floor laundry. 9' ceilings throughout including the lower level which is mostly finished, with a full bath, large guest bedroom, and a huge family/rec room with a wet bar. Oversized three-car garage. A beautiful fully sodded yard with a sprinkler system.
4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $467,000
