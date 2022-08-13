4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $479,900

If you are looking for maximum living space for the best price this home has it! Brick 4 bedroom open concept living with a large eat in kitchen. The main level has a formal dining room, main floor laundry and a half bath. Upstairs is the master bedroom ensuite with large walk-in closet. Master bathroom has linen closet, separate shower, soaking tub, large picture window and double vanity sinks. 3 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets. Huge unfinished basement with walk out is just waiting to maximize even more living space. This home is in a prime location, near the end of a cul-de-sac within walking distance to a peaceful pond surrounded by walking trails.