This beautifully updated 2 story is the only home in Dougherty Estates with a huge, oversized 3 car garage (840 sq ft)! This charming home begins with a newer custom front porch, new windows throughout and gorgeous hardwood flooring with base molding on the main level. Updated kitchen has an abundance of white cabinetry, granite counters, center island and glass door pantry. Gracious living and dining rooms have Plantation shutters and adjoining family room has built in cabinetry surrounding the woodburning fireplace. Steps away from kitchen you’ll find the large, vaulted 3 season room which is additional entertaining space and exits to beautifully landscaped yard. Plus, lower level finish includes a newer bath, enough space for exercise and relaxation areas, newer luxury vinyl flooring and custom wet bar. Large master bedroom suite with walk in closet and 3 nicely sized bedrooms share the updated hall bath. Plus, newer Roof (2015) and newer Furnace (2016)!
4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $489,900
