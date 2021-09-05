 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $494,900

You don't want to miss this large and luxurious home in beautiful Ballwin, Missouri. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,000+ square foot home features a dramatic entry foyer with a formal dining and living room on either side. The kitchen features hardwood floors, plenty of cabinet and counter space, double ovens and a convenient planning desk. The gigantic master-bedroom suite features two walk-in closets and a private master bathroom with double sinks and a separate tub. The finished basement includes a family room, bar, full bathroom, and another kitchen. Other features: Main floor laundry, beautiful brick patio, and 2-car garage.

