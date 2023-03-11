Impeccably maintained, one owner home in The Arbors at Meramec Bluffs neighborhood! This 7 yr old home is updated, light, bright, on-trend and has a tranquil, open feel. The ext has a full brick façade, vinyl siding and a huge 20x22 comp deck (2018) that overlooks a neighborhood lake, water feature and walking trl that is lined by trees. Features inc 9 ft clngs, 4 BD, 2.5 BA, popular side staircase with large window at the landing (2019), white oak eng hardwood flrs (Aug 2022), updated Kit (May 2022), 42 inch white cab w/crown and hardware, quartz c-tops, island with seating, marble chevron b-splash, SS appl, frml DR, Office/Flex Rm, large Grt Rm with 6 window bay, main flr laundry with cabinets, W/I closets in every bdr, zoned HVAC and humidifier (2022). The Master has an updated lux bath with dbl bowl raised hght vanities, tile flrs (2022), tub/sep shower. The W/O lower level has a R/I bath for an easy future finish. Desirable Parkway schools inc Parkway South High. So much to love!