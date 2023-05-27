This charming two-story home, nestled in the Arbors at Meramec Bluffs, boasts a luxurious kitchen with custom cabinets, a spacious center island, quartz countertops, and the latest kitchen appliances. Upon entry, you'll be greeted by an open floorplan on the main level, featuring a bright great room with a gas fireplace, a large eat-in kitchen, and a separate dining room. Upstairs, the upper level offers a master suite with a master bath and a grand walk-in closet, along with three additional bedrooms and a full bath. The partially finished lower level includes a family room, full bath, and egress window for a potential extra bedroom. The sellers have replaced the carpet in the lower level, added luxury vinyl flooring on the 2nd floor , and painted many rooms in the house. The refrigerator, washer, and dryer are negotiable. Conveniently located near the Parkway School District, major highways, shopping, dining, and parks, this home is truly beautiful and situated in a dream location!