4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $499,900

Welcome home! If you are looking for maximum living space for the best price this home has it! Upon entry you will notice the beautiful flooring and open living area that boasts bay window offering beautiful natural lighting and a gas fireplace. Kitchen has large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance, glass backsplash, and a breakfast area with bay slider that opens to large deck that overlooks the large level, fenced backyard. The main level has a formal dining room, convenient laundry access and a half bath. Upstairs is the master bedroom ensuite with large walk-in closet. Master bathroom has linen closet, separate shower, soaking tub, large picture window and double vanity sinks. 3 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets. Unfinished basement with walk out is just waiting to maximize even more living space. This home is in a prime location, near the end of a cul-de-sac within walking distance to a peaceful pond surrounded by walking trails.Come check it out!