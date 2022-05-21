Why wait to build when you can buy this NEWER home that is a real gem? Welcome to this well-maintained & very RARE 3.5-year-old home in the heart of Rockwood School district with family, dining, living, & breakfast areas with MAIN-FLOOR laundry. Kitchen has stainless appliances & granite countertops with a center island. Breakfast room leads to a maintenance-free Composite deck. Upper floor, the primary suite is complete w/a walk-in closet, two separate vanities, a soaking tub, & a separate shower. Plus, additional 3 bedrooms that share a full hall bath. The unfinished lower level has a zoned HVAC with humidifier & is ready for your finishing touches with an egress window, & a full rough-in. All lesser than 4-year-old systems: Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing, Roof, Concrete driveway, Sprinkler System & the list goes on! Don’t miss out on this rare gem opportunity!
4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $524,000
