Opportunity knocks in sought after Lafayette Farms Sub! Handsome 2 sty w/4bedrooms, 4 baths & a large lot w/private in ground pool backing to woods & trees- Wow! Approximately 4000 sq feet of living space + the amazing outdoor area! So many updates including fresh paint, new carpet (including LL '21). One of the largest floor plans w/tons of natural light-great flow for entertaining! Entry foyer leads to Living Rm & Separate Din Rm w/large bays. Oversized fam rm w/fireplace flanked by custom built ins opens to wet bar area & 19x14 Four Season rm. The spacious kitchen/breakfast room has center island w/seating, 42" custom cabs, granite countertops & opens to main fl laundry. Upper lever has vaulted master suite, w/updated full bath, 3 more spacious bedrooms & 2nd full bath. The walkout fin LL has bonus room, full bath, rec room & plenty of storage. Enjoy your extended patio (partially covered) and relax in your oasis! 1 YR Home protection plan, sprinkler system. Walk To Queeny Park!
4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $549,900
