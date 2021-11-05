4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $550,000

Lovely 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Castle Pines. The home welcomes you with a beautiful and bright 2 story entryway. The spacious floor plan allows ample room for family and company. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Off of the eat-in kitchen is the entry to the beautiful backyard oasis. The dual story back patio is surrounded by your own pocket of nature, great for grilling out with friends. Upstairs, the large master bedroom and bathroom features his and hers sinks and closets! The upstairs also has a Jack and Jill suite as well as another bedroom. The basement is great for entertaining with a theater room with an 80 in. TV, a walkout patio and space available to host overnight guests. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity!
