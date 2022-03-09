 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $550,000

Castle Pines Subdivision: Brick 2-sty w/4200 total living space. Open family room to kitchen & breakfast room w/bay door. Large family room w/gas fireplace. Kitchen has stainless appliances, double-oven, built-in microwave, serving peninsula, pantry & plenty of counters/cabinets. Den/office off family rm, formal dining & living rooms. Professionally finished basement w/rec room, half bath, bar, storage, built-in desk & movie room. Main floor laundry w/closet & sink. 3-car, oversized garage. Private owner suite w/full bath, double sinks, separate whirlpool tub/shower & deep walk-in closet. Spacious children's rooms. Two-story, formal entry foyer. Spit-spot & well-maintained. Neutral colors. Wrought iron fenced, level yard w/concrete patio & sprinkler system. New windows & doors. Roof '12. Custom woodwork. High-efficiency dual HVAC. Ceiling fans. Security system. Corner lot. Subdivision pool & pond. Clear Metro West & Ballwin compliance.

