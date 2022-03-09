Castle Pines Subdivision: Brick 2-sty w/4200 total living space. Open family room to kitchen & breakfast room w/bay door. Large family room w/gas fireplace. Kitchen has stainless appliances, double-oven, built-in microwave, serving peninsula, pantry & plenty of counters/cabinets. Den/office off family rm, formal dining & living rooms. Professionally finished basement w/rec room, half bath, bar, storage, built-in desk & movie room. Main floor laundry w/closet & sink. 3-car, oversized garage. Private owner suite w/full bath, double sinks, separate whirlpool tub/shower & deep walk-in closet. Spacious children's rooms. Two-story, formal entry foyer. Spit-spot & well-maintained. Neutral colors. Wrought iron fenced, level yard w/concrete patio & sprinkler system. New windows & doors. Roof '12. Custom woodwork. High-efficiency dual HVAC. Ceiling fans. Security system. Corner lot. Subdivision pool & pond. Clear Metro West & Ballwin compliance.
4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“All Things New” initiative will dramatically change the 178 parishes and 100 schools in the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
Body camera video shows the traffic stop that prompted an alderman to accuse an officer of being ‘rude’ and the chief of offering to fix a ticket.
The 2020 Census showed St. Louis grew more slowly than all but three of the nation’s 50 largest metro areas. Regional leaders are worried.
‘Living like the Kardashians’: Jury orders wife of ex-Chesterfield executive who embezzled millions to pay
The wife of an ex-Chesterfield executive who embezzled millions must help repay the funds, but the couple's parents were not found liable in a lawsuit.
Renée Zellweger thought the byzantine tale of the Troy, Missouri, woman might make great television.
The new NBC miniseries "The Thing About Pam" chronicles a decade-long case involving Pamela Hupp.
‘He bet on himself’: South Korean teen Won-Bin Cho brings intriguing swing to Cardinals’ minor-league camp
First amateur player out of Asia signed by Cardinals will be debuting as a pro when he reports to camp. At 18, he's the second-youngest outfielder present.
Green Street's hotel and condo project follows a wave of construction worth at least a half-billion dollars in Clayton.
Police say they have arrested and charged six teenagers with murder in a shooting outside an Iowa school that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two girls.
Federal officials say that Creve Coeur chiropractor Eric A. Nepute continues to make false claims that the vitamins he sells are better than coronavirus vaccines.