4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $597,000

Open House Sunday, October 3rd. Spectacular location in the Parkway school district and minutes from Manchester & I-270. Largest lot in the neighborhood with gorgeous landscaping and 2 covered outdoor entertainment areas (covered deck & patio). Quality throughout this lovely 2 story, 4 bedroom with 3600 sq ft of living space features beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, wood shutters and updated kitchen with lots of granite countertops. Downstairs has a large finished family room and entertainment area that walks out to a beautiful backyard and patio that backs to common ground. Wonderful friendly neighbors who are regularly out walking and socializing. Don't miss this opportunity as this property will not last long!

