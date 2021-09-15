4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $599,900

Get Ready to Be Impressed! Updated, executive home with superb curb appeal and amazing space that you really have to see to believe! This is an extraordinary value and complete with a LAKE VIEW! This expansive 2 story home is situated on a gorgeous lot with spectacular views at every turn. Elegant living spaces & warm, inviting private spaces make for a comfortable environment and ideal for entertaining/relaxation/work from home. Once you step inside, you'll be wowed by the elegant foyer, formal living and dining rooms and open floor plan. The views throughout the house are unbelievable. This home boasts 4 bedrooms on 2nd floor with 3 full baths, a finished walk out basement with full bath, and main floor laundry. Gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, updated kitchen, and lovely grounds. The new deck overlooks 5 ponds with a natural feel. Large rooms, lots of space, and perfect for a family. Convenient to shopping/restaurants/entertainment/Castlewood Park! Rockwood SD.