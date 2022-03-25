4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $599,900

Regular showings start 4/1. Welcoming 2 Story home in highly sought-after Arbor Valley neighborhood. 3200+ Sq ft home features 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths and spacious 3 car garage w/electric car charger. Main level features 9ft ceilings, hardwood floors opening to home office/living room, formal dining & large great room w/bay windows and w/gas fireplace, recessed lighting, built in speakers, opening to the eat in kitchen with butterfly island, 42-in cabinets, walk in pantry. Walk onto the newly upgraded maintenance free deck with new stairs leading to a BRAND NEW 46x16 stamped concrete patio. Make your way upstairs to a SPACIOUS Owners' suite w/ coffered ceilings and a sitting area with large HIS&HERS walk-in closets, 4 piece bath w/dual vanities and a whirlpool tub. 3 additional bedrooms and 2nd full bath complete upper level. Walkout basement is ready for your finishes. Water softener and filter system included.