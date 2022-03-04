Outstanding brick front home, side entry 3 car garage, on a cul-de-sac backing to woods in Parkway Schools. Updated with Fresh paint, tuck-pointing, and 2020 dual HVAC. 2 story entry is light filled and open to welcome you home. A beautiful dining room on one side and a double door study on the other. Spacious living room with walls of windows and a gas fireplace to cozy up. Continue to a wet bar to entertain from and into a large kitchen with 42in cabinetry, eat in island, gas cooktop and walk in pantry. A full bath for clean up from outside play from backyard and newer 2019 deck. Laundry room entry from garage with sink and half bath. Upstairs a divided floor plan to an expansive vaulted master with large walk in closet, and ensuite bath. Three more bedrooms, jack n jill bathroom and fourth bed with its own bath gives everyone privacy and space. 9ft pour in the basement, rough in bath, and walk out. A perfect mix of aesthetics and everyday functionality; a rare find!
4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $635,000
