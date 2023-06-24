Why wait for new construction when you can get one with superior upgrades throughout immediately!? This Sequioa Renaissance Elevation Mcbride new construction home is right off Manchester and 141, in Parkway Schools, and not even a year old! Enter the home to tall 9 foot ceilings, fresh paint, and beautiful engineered hardwoods. Note the taller baseboards and crown molding throughout the home! Living room has beautiful wood paneled wall and leads straight into the breakfast room and luxurious kitchen. You'll find 42 inch cabinets, quartz countertops, a huge eat-in island, double ovens and SS appliances. Open concept is perfect for entertaining! Upstairs find a large, freshly painted master bedroom, with HUGE walk-in closet and luxury master bath. Three good sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with a double vanity completes the upstairs. Walk out basement is ready to be finished and walks out to private yard - no neighbor on one side! New irrigation system! This home is a MUST SEE!