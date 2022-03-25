4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $675,000

Welcome to this amazing 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in highly sought after Kiefer Trails community! Beautiful 2 story foyer, home office, and formal dining room will greet you at the door. So stunning when you walk into the great room with its souring ceilings, cozy fireplace and tons of natural light from the many windows! You will also find a main floor master bedroom and bath suite with double sinks and jacuzzi tub. Main floor laundry. Fantastic open and airy kitchen with custom cabinets, some ss appliances, and large center island with downdraft cooktop. The kitchen flows into the hearth room where you will find a 2nd fireplace and french doors leading to the deck that overlooks your private back yard. Upstairs are 3 additional large bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a large bonus room/additional home office (could be 5th bedroom) with built in bookcases and french doors. New paint and flooring throughout main floor. Don’t miss this one!