Wonderful Parkway West opportunity. Beautiful newer construction home is ready & waiting for you! This 4 bed / 3 bath home is an entertainers dream w/ a great open floor plan & many upscale finishes, including brand new wood floors on the main, gourmet kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors, modern lighting fixtures & so much more! Kitchen features granite counters, large center island, 42" cabinetry & is open to the breakfast area & great room. SS appliances include a refrigerator, gas cooktop & double ovens. Main floor also offers an office/flex room, separate dining, butler's pantry & large laundry. Unfinished basement w/ a full bath rough-in awaits your vision for completion. This one-street community is on a quiet cul-de-sac, & the wide lot offers plenty of level yard for games & good times w/ friends. Centrally located, the neighborhood is minutes from dining, shopping, the mall and major highways.