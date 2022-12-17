 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $685,000

Brand new construction in sought after Arbors at Bridlepath subdivision: Spacious 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath home with over 2,000 sq ft nestled next to Castlewood Park and in the Parkway school district! This home features an open floor plan with sun filled chef’s kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, extended kitchen island with white quartz countertops and white subway tile backsplash. The living area includes a large breakfast nook, family room with cozy gas fireplace and a work desk. A large office/library with French doors, dedicated formal dining room and laundry room completes the first floor. The second floor features large owner’s en-suite, three additional bedrooms and spacious hall bathroom. The unfinished lower level opens into private backyard with direct access to Castlewood Park. Home has been upgraded with LVP throughout, energy efficient LED lighting, upgraded bathroom tile and fixtures, on demand natural gas water heater for unlimited hot water!

